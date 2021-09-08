9/11 remembrance event planned in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Mayor Stephanie Orman and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will take part in a ceremony Saturday to honor those who died Sept. 11, 2001, and those who have lost their lives in the war against terrorism.

Community members are asked to gather at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Northeast A and Northeast Second streets for a short ceremony. Bentonville Boy Scout Troop 36 will present the American flag, Arkansas flag and the 9/11 flag of honor, according to a county news release.

Orman and Moehring will read the names of the seven Arkansans who died Sept. 11, 2001. Taps will be played and a moment of silence will be held at 7:46 a.m. (8:46 a.m. Eastern time) in remembrance of when Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, according to the release.

The community is invited to place small American flags on the southwest lawn of the courthouse in honor of those who have given their lives in the fight against terrorism. The flags will be available in a box on the lawn, according to the release.