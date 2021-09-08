Apple plans release of its latest offerings in time for holidays

Apple Inc. is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products Tuesday, ahead of a critical holiday season.

Like all of Apple's product introductions since 2020, the event will be held virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant has been readying four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens, Bloomberg has reported. Apple has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple typically holds multiple launches in the fall, so not every new device for 2021 may appear next week. Last year, it held three events across two months.

The fall product season is critical for Apple, with analysts estimating an all-time record of generating $120 billion in revenue during the holiday quarter.

The new iPhones are expected to have the same 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes as last year's iPhone 12, but the devices will include camera upgrades like a video version of Portrait mode, support for the higher-quality ProRes video recording resolution and more advanced filters system. Also coming to this year's models are faster A15 processors, a smaller cutout at the top of the screen and display improvements like a faster refresh rate.

Apple has also been planning a slew of satellite features for emergencies, such as a mechanism for reaching first-responder services and texting key contacts. While the new iPhone hardware may support the features, they aren't expected to become available until sometime next year.

The new Apple Watches will feature the first redesign to the product since the Series 4 in 2018. The new models will have flatter edges and displays, in addition to an increase in screen sizes.

Also coming this fall are the new MacBook Pros, iPads and AirPods. The MacBook Pros will be Apple's first high-end computers to transition over to custom processors. And they'll mark the first redesign to the MacBook Pro since 2016. The new models will include flatter edges and the removal of the Touch Bar strip on the keyboard. They also will offer MagSafe magnetic charging.

The new AirPods will look similar to the AirPods Pro, but lack pricier features like noise cancellation. Apple hasn't refreshed the entry-level earbuds since early 2019, but it released AirPods Max headphones last December.