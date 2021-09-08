Bentonville police chief announces retirement

BENTONVILLE -- Police Chief Jon Simpson will retire Sept. 30 after 27 years with the department, including the past 10 years as chief, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.

Simpson, 55, is a Bentonville native who graduated from Bentonville High School and the University of Arkansas. He worked for the security division of Walmart Stores Inc. for four years before going to work for the city in 1994 as a patrol officer, according to the release.

Simpson was named officer of the year in 1996. He has served in some sort of supervisory capacity at the Police Department in both the patrol and criminal investigations divisions since 1997.

He was promoted to a command staff member in 2006, then was appointed chief in 2011 following James Allen's retirement.

Some of Simpson's accomplishments include reorganizing the rank structure, adding personnel, adding supervisory positions, upgrading vehicles and equipment, renovating the existing 1996 police facility, creating a dedicated bomb squad facility, and most recently, overseeing the development of a new Emergency Communication Center, Emergency Operations Center and Criminal Investigation Building, according to the release.

"Chief Simpson's long and distinguished career is a testament to his commitment to make Bentonville a safe and secure community," Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

Simpson said Tuesday he believes the department is in a very good position and it's time "to give someone else a turn to have fun." He said he's not sure what he'll do next, but he may pursue a different job related to law enforcement.

He praised the community for the support it provides the department.

"I think the community we serve, their expectations definitely are high, but that's what we want. We want people to have high expectations of us," Simpson said. "Definitely, there would be no complaints about the support we get."

Some of the things he's most proud of are some of the cases he worked as a detective; as for his time as chief, it's been the opportunity to help others get their law enforcement career off to a good start, he said.

The department has 119 employees, including 84 sworn police officers, Simpson said. The department's budget this year is $12.6 million, according to Debbie Griffin, city director of administration.

The city has started the search for Simpson's successor. The position is posted on the city website at bentonvillear.com .

"We have a lot of great people here and we have done a lot of succession planning," Simpson said. "There's a process, but I think that process will reveal some very strong candidates."