Bolding brothers battle again

The coaches of both teams generally downplay what's become an annual meeting between their teams, but Friday's battle between Bobby Bolding's White Hall Bulldogs and Brad Bolding's Little Rock Parkview Patriots at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is a big one.

Parkview didn't have a game during Week Zero, but the Patriots looked like a team to contend with in their opener Thursday night. Quarterback Jaylon White, a 6-4, 210-pound senior, accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing scores, to power Parkview to a 47-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest.

White isn't a solo act. Running back James Jointer, a University of Arkansas commitment, added a touchdown, as did transfer wide receiver Parker Perry, who holds offers from both Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State. Walter Hobbs had nearly 80 yards rushing, and defensive back Tayvon Haney added an interception return for a score.

White Hall counters with balance on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs held both Sheridan and Class 4A contender Warren scoreless in their two games while averaging 38 points. Quarterback Matthew Martinez had more than 260 yards of total offense against Warren last week. Running back Zaire Green, who rushed for more than 1,800 yards last season, packs a punch on the ground.

Friday's game may come down to line play. Parkview and White Hall battled to a 13-13 tie at halftime of last season's tilt, but the Patriots ran the ball right at the Bulldogs over the final two quarters to pull away for a 41-13 victory.

If the Patriots are able to play bully ball in this one, it could be a long night for White Hall: Parkview 29, White Hall 24

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT FAYETTEVILLE The game of the night in the state is between two teams that have history. North Little Rock is coming off a big victory over Springdale Har-Ber while Fayetteville fought to the end in a loss at Owasso (Okla.). Big plays will come in bunches: North Little Rock 38, Fayetteville 34

KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST AT BENTONVILLE It's hard to fathom the Tigers losing back-to-back home games, but Rockhurst is historically good. The Hawklets are 0-2, with both being close losses. Bentonville won last year's tussle 21-17. It should be close again: Bentonville 24, Kansas City Rockhurst 17

GREENWOOD AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE Greenwood survived one team from Fort Smith last week, but now the Bulldogs must face another. The Grizzlies have been off for a week and will try to get their ground game cranked up against the kings of Class 6A: Greenwood 35, Northside 30

EL DORADO AT CABOT Scott Reed, in his third year at Cabot, will face his former team for the third season in a row after winning the past two seasons. Cabot is also very good at home: Cabot 42, El Dorado 31

PULASKI ACADEMY AT LIPSCOMB (TENN.) ACADEMY For those who like offense, this one will have plenty. Lipscomb is averaging 69 points, and Pulaski Academy averages 61.5. This one may literally come down to who has the ball last. Hard to bet against the Bruins: Pulaski Academy 56, Lipscomb Academy 48

STUTTGART AT WARREN Stuttgart did something to a Bo Hembree-coached team last year that not many have done -- shut the Lumberjacks out in Bradley County. The Ricebirds won that game 36-0 and are off to a 2-0 start. Warren lost its opener at White Hall but should be primed for this one: Warren 28, Stuttgart 27

SILOAM SPRINGS AT HARRISON Four of the past five matchups have gone Harrison's way. The lone hiccup came last season when Siloam Springs rolled by 20. The Panthers are better than some think and won't be intimidated one bit, but it won't be enough: Harrison 33, Siloam Springs 24

LAKE HAMILTON AT MALVERN A litmus test for Malvern, which is expected to be one of the better teams in Class 4A behind quarterback Cedric Simmons. Lake Hamilton is going to run, run and run some more: Lake Hamilton 42, Malvern 26

McCRORY AT CLARENDON McCrory, which beat then-No. 1 Des Arc at home last week, goes from one big game to another. This time, the Jaguars are on the road against a talented Clarendon team that beat them last season. Interesting matchups all over the field: McCrory 30, Clarendon 28

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE AT FORDYCE Harmony Grove's biggest loss last season came at the hands of Fordyce by 49 points. The Hornets opened this year by drilling Junction City 39-0. Fordyce, which beat Rison in its opener, has a huge challenge on its hands: Camden Harmony Grove 34, Fordyce 28

JONESBORO AT CONWAY Jonesboro kept pace with Cabot last week for three quarters until running out of steam. Conway seemed to pick up steam as the game wore on at Bentonville. The Wampus Cats are happy to be playing at home, too: Conway 44, Jonesboro 29

HAZEN AT EARLE The Bulldogs have allowed at least 40 points in each of their last two games against Hazen while being held to just eight total. The Hornets are pretty stout on defense this year, which will be key: Hazen 37, Earle 27

MAUMELLE AT VILONIA This series has belonged to Maumelle. The Hornets have won four in a row against Vilonia by an average of nearly 30 points. Vilonia's offense was hard to stop a week ago at Greene County Tech: Vilonia 42, Maumelle 38

PRAIRIE GROVE AT PEA RIDGE Old conference rivals lock up early. The teams are 3-3 in the past six contests against each other after Prairie Grove forged a 35-33 victory last year. The Tigers are on the road for the second consecutive week: Prairie Grove 36, Pea Ridge 21