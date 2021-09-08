Budget change on police overtime OK'd

An initiative created by interim Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. aimed at reducing crime received a financial boost from City Council members Tuesday.

The council voted 6-0 to approve a $250,000 budget adjustment for the department to go toward overtime expenses for "Operation Blue Rain" through the end of the year. Alderman Steven Mays was absent.

Franklin explained during a Third Ward neighborhood watch meeting last month that some policemen have signed up to work on their scheduled off-days to help combat crime in the city.

In the operation, Franklin explained, police are patrolling hot spots for crime in Pine Bluff.

While statistics related to the success of the operation were not offered during the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Shirley Washington commented: "The operation has proven to be very fruitful, and I would like to see it continue."

The council also unanimously approved a $3,577.12 increase in the pay of Assistant Police Chief Kelven Hadley for the time he served as interim chief. Hadley took over for Kelvin Sergeant, who went on medical leave March 27 and retired July 1 after 26 years with the department.

Franklin has been interim chief since July 20.

"He's the kind of guy that he'll do whatever is required of him," Alderman Bruce Lockett said. "We just thought it would be a great way to reward him. He's not the kind of guy that he would just ask for this kind of thing. I've been told he's stepped up on several other occasions, when he didn't get compensated for the time he served. I didn't think this was one of those times."

Council members approved three ordinances after their third and final readings:

• Section 29 of the city code was unanimously approved to clarify certain uses not defined or listed in the "use" sections in the zoning code, which would result in permitting delays. The definition of instructional service facilities was included to mean "facilities that are intended to be used for training studios/schools, trade schools, professional development training and related purposes. These uses are intended for indoor training in a classroom setting and do not include Public or Parochial Schools."

• An ordinance directing a set of goals and objectives for each city department to be established annually and reviewed quarterly was passed.

• Sections 2-157 and 2-158 of the city code will be amended to reflect the minimum threshold for requiring competitive bidding increased from $20,000 to $35,000, as a result of recent state legislation.

A resolution to post an opening for a financial adviser position was passed by a 5-1 vote, with Alderman Steven Shaner casting the lone dissenting vote. The council seeks "to explore budget options to determine the best use of revenue generated from the operations of the Saracen Casino," according to the resolution.

Four millages were formally renewed Tuesday:

• 1 mill toward creating and maintaining a Fireman's Relief and Pension Fund.

• 5 mills toward general purposes.

• 1 mill toward creating and maintaining a Policemen's Relief and Pension Fund.

• 4.6 mills toward operation and maintenance of the Pine Bluff Public Library.