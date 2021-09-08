China sees exports top last year 25.6%

China's export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely increased orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions related to fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also the highest level ever, leaving a trade surplus of $58.3 billion for the month, the customs administration said Tuesday.

The pickup came despite disruptions at China's second-largest port last month related to fresh virus outbreaks, which caused congestion and pushed up shipping costs.

China has so far defied forecasts that export demand would level off as anti-disease controls eased, entertainment and other service industries reopened and foreign rivals returned to global markets.

"Exports and imports were much stronger than anticipated last month thanks to buoyant demand, even as the data point to some lingering supply shortages," Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report.

Global demand remained resilient, especially from the U.S. and Europe, as retailers likely submitted their Christmas shopping orders.

"The hot season for Christmas came earlier than previous years," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. New products from Apple Inc. created demand, while delta virus outbreaks in Southeast Asia probably caused orders to be diverted to China, he said. "It will remain strong before November," he said.

The top three exports by value were electronics, high-tech products, and clothing and clothing accessories, while the top imports were electronics and high-tech products, the data showed.

ACTIVITY SLOWING

Signs of a slowdown are starting to emerge globally as covid cases rise, and officials in China have warned of weaker export growth for the rest of the year as risks build.

Manufacturing surveys last week showed a contraction in new export orders for a fourth consecutive month in August, which may signal a slowdown in the future. Beyond trade, the economy is taking a knock from a plunge in services activity related to covid restrictions and lower infrastructure spending.

"A possible reason for strong exports is that given the logistics bottlenecks, exporters brought forward shipments for the coming Thanksgiving & Christmas season," said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. She expects trade to slow given the contraction in the Purchasing Managers' Index of export orders and the loss in momentum in U.S. consumption.

The Meishan terminal at Ningbo port was closed for two weeks in August to contain a virus outbreak there, and even though it was reopened late in the month, it will likely take a while for congestion at the port to ease.

This year's trade figures are distorted by comparison with 2020. Global demand plunged in the first half of the year after governments closed factories and shops to fight the pandemic. Chinese exporters reopened after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control in March 2020, while its foreign competitors were hampered by anti-virus curbs.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE

China's exports to the United States rose 15.5% in August over a year earlier to $51.7 billion, accelerating from July's 13.4% growth despite U.S. tariff increases imposed in an enduring battle over Beijing's technology ambitions. Imports of American goods increased 33.3% to $14 billion, up from the previous month's 25.5% gain.

The politically volatile surplus with the United States widened by 10% to $37.7 billion.

U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to say whether he might roll back penalties imposed on Chinese imports by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Envoys from the two sides have talked by video link but have yet to announce a date for negotiations.

China's continued export strength should provide some support to the economy amid a slowdown in domestic demand after tighter restrictions on the country's real estate sector and a slower pace of sales of local government special bonds, which are mainly earmarked for infrastructure construction.

Policy makers have vowed to ramp up financial support for small businesses and pledged better use of local government bonds as the economy shows further signs of a slowdown. The People's Bank of China will provide $46.4 billion of low-cost funding to banks so they can lend to small and medium-sized companies, China's State Council said last week. It also pledged to "reinforce its policy options," improving the ability to cope with challenges to ensure a stable economy and employment.

"This data may ease the worry about a more abrupt and sharper slowdown in the third quarter although they reinforced the uneven recovery momentum," said Liu Peiqian, China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. "We maintain our view that targeted easing are preferred policy options, such as re-lending, targeted liquidity operations as well as targeted fiscal easing, and we do not expect any benchmark rate cut in 2021."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.