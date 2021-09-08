Church to open pantry Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Bike Week kicks off

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington proclaimed Sept. 6-11 as Bike Week in Pine Bluff and Novel T's, a local business, announced its Tour de Bluff Bicycle Festival. Each day, the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will feature a park for bicycle riding, according to a news release.

Featured events include the Friday Night Ride beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Stadium, 1960 Oliver Road.

The 18th annual Tour de Bluff Bicycle Festival on Saturday begins with registration at 7 a.m. at 601 Main St. Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff.

Participants may check the Parks and Recreation Facebook page for park information. Novel T's will give away free, night visible, reflective shirts at the Bike Week featured park between 6 and 7 p.m.

Details: Novel T's, (870) 534-0233, or TourDeBluff.com.

Clinic to offer covid-19 vaccines

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will host another covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments aren't necessary for this event.

The clinic will offer first dose of the Moderna vaccine for those who haven't been vaccinated and will give the second dose of Moderna to those who received the first dose at the Aug. 7 clinic. They will also have the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic, according to a news release.

The vaccinations are given at JCCSI's seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment. For the local site, call JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic, at (870) 543-2380.