Court orders review of decision to overturn firing of Little Rock officer Charles Starks

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday ordered a new review of a lower-court judge’s decision to overturn the firing of Charles Starks, a Little Rock police officer who shot and killed a car-theft suspect.

Starks was fired by Police Chief Keith Humphrey for violating officer-safety protocols during the fatal encounter with Bradley Blackshire, who was behind the wheel of a car when Starks confronted him on foot.

Starks appealed his firing, resulting in a court order that he be reinstated with sanctions by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox. Starks later quit the force, claiming the chief and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had deliberately made his work life unbearable to force him to leave.

Both Starks and the city appealed Fox’s decision. Starks denied deliberately violating procedure and argued he should have been reinstated with no sanctions.

Wednesday, the appeals court found that Fox did not apply the right approach when evaluating Starks’ actions during the February 2019 encounter with Blackshire.

Instead of evaluating whether Starks performed like a reasonable police officer would, the judge must decide whether Starks deliberately violated the safety protocol involving the way police deal with moving vehicles, Appeals Judge Stephanie Potter Barrett wrote Wednesday in a six-page decision.

The police chief and the judge separately determined that Starks violated police rules that require officers to get out of the way of an oncoming car if standing their ground would require them to shoot.

Fox ordered Starks reinstated, reducing his firing to a 30-day suspension, and stripped Starks of his six-year seniority as an officer and reduced him to rookie pay.

The order to reinstate Starks ultimately cost Little Rock almost $61,000, with $28,178 going to cover Starks’ lost wages and another $32,730 to reimburse his legal expenses.