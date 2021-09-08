Credit Card

FAYETTEVILLE -- Holders on football teams usually are anonymous.

"Part of being a holder, no one really recognizes you unless you screw up," Hudson Card, the No. 1 holder for the Texas Longhorns, told reporters Monday.

What was Texas' holder doing fielding questions from the media?

Oh yeah, Card's other job for the Longhorns is being their starting quarterback, and he got plenty of attention in his debut in that role Saturday.

It wasn't a perfect performance for Card against Louisiana-Lafayette. His first two passes fell incomplete and Texas had to punt.

But then Card settled into his new role, and the Longhorns won 38-18 over the No. 23-ranked Ragin Cajuns.

Card, a redshirt freshman who stayed home to play for Texas after starring for Lake Travis High School in Austin, completed 14 of 21 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception. He also had a rushing touchdown.

"I thought Hudson was great," Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said in his postgame news conference. "I thought he was even-keel. That's kind of his personality to begin with. He's not a big emotional up-and-down kind of kid.

"I don't feel like the moment was too big for him. I'm sure there were some jitters, some butterflies, naturally. He wouldn't be a competitor if he didn't feel that. But I never felt like he showed it, and he remained calm ... and made some really critical plays for us, especially on third down."

Texas was 10 of 15 on third-down conversions, including 9 of 12 with Card in the game. He also scrambled for a 6-yard gain on fourth and 4 from Louisiana-Lafayette's 40.

"When the play breaks down, I think sometimes it calls for something like that," Card said. "Obviously, it's pass first and try to get the ball in my playmaker's hands. But if something breaks down and it's not there, being able to do that is pretty cool."

Card's scramble kept alive what became the Longhorns' first touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead on their second possession.

"He's amazing," Texas sophomore receiver Jordan Whittington, who had seven catches for 113 yards, said of Card. "And that also was his first time in front of a crowd like that. Just seeing how comfortable he was in the pocket and how relaxed he was shows how much better he's going to get."

The game had an announced crowd of 91,113 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

"If you're not nervous, there's something probably wrong with you," Card said. "You're playing in front of 100,000, so obviously a little bit. I was confident throughout practice this past week, and that helped me be prepared."

Card and the Longhorns – who moved up to No. 15 in Monday's Associated Press poll after being No. 21 last week -- will play in front of another big crowd Saturday night. But this time it will be hostile and Card will be hearing plenty of Hog calls.

The University of Arkansas announced its game against Texas is a sellout at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, which has a capacity of 76,000. It's the first home sellout for Arkansas since 2017.

"I think it will be a cool experience," Card said. "I know their crowd is going to be jumping. I think it'll be a fun one."

Arkansas and Texas were longtime Southwest Conference rivals and also have played five times since the Razorbacks moved to the SEC in 1992 -- including Cotton Bowl and Texas Bowl matchups won by Arkansas to cap the 1999 and 2014 seasons, respectively.

With the official announcement Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and join the conference no later than 2025, the Razorbacks and Longhorns could play annually again.

"I know this rivalry goes way back," Card said. "It's the first time we've played them in a while. It will be pretty cool, pretty special just to bring it back, especially in the next couple of years when we go to the SEC."

A writer asked Card if he knows how much Arkansas fans hate Texas. Another advised him to keep his helmet on when he's on the sideline.

"They have great fans," Card said with a smile. "I know it's going to be a hostile environment, but I'm looking forward to it."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he was impressed by Card's play.

"I like him a lot because he's got enough mobility to hurt you," Pittman said. "Especially early in the Louisiana game, he hurt them with his feet. He certainly can throw the football. He looks like a really, really fine player with good touch on the ball."

Card played in two games last season -- the opener against UTEP and Alamo Bowl against Colorado -- and completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards and rushed 4 times for 11 yards.

After Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a shoulder injury in the bowl game, Casey Thompson replaced him.

In the second half, Thompson completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards in the Longhorns' 55-23 victory. Card got some mop-up duty and completed 1 of 2 passes for 5 yards.

But in preseason camp, Card beat out Thompson in the competition to replace Ehlinger, who is now a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be the quarterback here," Card said. "Now to actually live it is pretty special."

Sarkisian was asked about Card dealing with his first road game.

"It's another new for him," Sarkisian said. "He played his first game here at DKR in front of the crowd we had, and now the next new is going on the road and playing a good opponent and dealing with that hostile environment.

"I can't predict the future, but we are going to do everything that we can to make sure he is in the right frame of mind to perform at the best of his ability."

Card said winning his first game as a starter was a good experience, but he quickly turned his attention to Arkansas.

"After one game ends, it's really on to the next one," Card said. "That's my mentality."