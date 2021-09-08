Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:44 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

21-2928 Gabriel Rebolledo Castro v. Lydia Bush.

21-2929 Shakedra Carter v. Sherman Smith.

21-2934 Brinlee Pitts v. Angela Pitts.

21-2936 Deanna Burns-Williams v. Marlon Williams.

21-2937 Charles Smart v. Kimberly Olson.

21-2945 Aliece Forbush v. Kayleigh Cody.

21-2948 Rachel Tackett v. Donnie Tackett.

GRANTED

20-976 Carl Daniel v. Deedra Daniel.

21-843 Brenita Williams v. Gregory Williams.

21-1153 Aaliyah Owen v. Andrew Owen.

21-1743 Salilo McKnight v. Jemar McKnight.

21-2092 Tiffany Bellows v. Jeffrey Bellows.

21-2184 Chad Goff v. Mallory Goff.

21-2399 Krystle McCarson v. Kristopher Ricketts.

21-2501 Elizabeth Head v. Tristan Head.

Print Headline: Daily Record

