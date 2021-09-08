Divorces
FILED
21-2928 Gabriel Rebolledo Castro v. Lydia Bush.
21-2929 Shakedra Carter v. Sherman Smith.
21-2934 Brinlee Pitts v. Angela Pitts.
21-2936 Deanna Burns-Williams v. Marlon Williams.
21-2937 Charles Smart v. Kimberly Olson.
21-2945 Aliece Forbush v. Kayleigh Cody.
21-2948 Rachel Tackett v. Donnie Tackett.
GRANTED
20-976 Carl Daniel v. Deedra Daniel.
21-843 Brenita Williams v. Gregory Williams.
21-1153 Aaliyah Owen v. Andrew Owen.
21-1743 Salilo McKnight v. Jemar McKnight.
21-2092 Tiffany Bellows v. Jeffrey Bellows.
21-2184 Chad Goff v. Mallory Goff.
21-2399 Krystle McCarson v. Kristopher Ricketts.
21-2501 Elizabeth Head v. Tristan Head.