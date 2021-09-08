Death sentence dismissed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student, saying new evidence shows that the medical examiner was "guessing" on the stand and defense lawyers did not adequately explore mental health evidence.

Judge Ralph Erickson ruled last week that misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to outline the possibility of an insanity defense, and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.'s constitutional rights. Erickson ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.

Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal prison for nearly two decades in the death of Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the next month. Despite several extensive searches, Sjodin's body wasn't found until the next April near Crookston, Minn.

Former U.S. Attorney and lead prosecutor Drew Wrigley, who tried what was North Dakota's first and only federal death penalty case, said he disagreed with Erickson's criticism of Rodriguez's trial attorneys. Richard Ney, a prominent capital punishment lawyer, and Richard Hoy were handpicked by Erickson to defend Rodriguez.

"I can't disagree with the court's characterizations of the defense counsel -- of having been inadequately prepared, inadequately investigating, inadequately cross-examining and whatever else is said throughout the opinion -- strenuously enough," Wrigley said. "These are lawyers who anyone would want defending them."

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase issued a statement noting Rodriguez's guilty verdict remains in place. Chase said the Department of Justice was weighing its options.

Eric Montroy, Rodriguez's public defender, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.