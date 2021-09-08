Driver in rollover crash dies; pedestrian hit by car in Benton County

Two wrecks in Benton County killed two people earlier this week.

Warren Shepherd, 41, of Gravette was driving a vehicle with Solomon Ellis, 40, of Bentonville at 3:17 p.m. Sunday when Shepherd lost control and the vehicle left the road, according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

They were traveling south on Arkansas 59 before their vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

Shepherd died as a result of the crash. Ellis was injured and taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Billie Wix Russell, 35, of Bentonville was hit by a vehicle at 7:58 p.m. Monday while walking across Dixieland Road in Rogers.

Russell was taken to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, but died as a result of the injuries, according to another fatal accident report.