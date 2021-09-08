EDITORIAL: Afghanistan's bravery: What it looks like from a distance

There's been a lot of talk over the past few weeks about how the Afghan military dropped its tools and blended into the mountains, or the civilian population, once its members found out that the Americans didn't have their backs any longer.

What happened there was a disgrace; the Afghan people will suffer for it. And there was plenty of disgrace to go around--not all of it on the part of the official Afghan soldiery. How in the world the U.S. left all that equipment behind is a wonder. An awful wonder.

Then comes this week, and more news out of the country we just surrendered to the Taliban:

While the gang was "forming an acting government," and appointing temporary leaders who will be permanent as soon as they get their desks, Afghan women were taking to the streets to protest ... well, everything that's happening to them.

What are they rebelling against? What have you got?

Press accounts say the Taliban declared victory over the last region to hold out against their forces on Tuesday, but while they were trying to show their strength to the world, women started protesting in the streets. And not just in Kabul, although in the capital city, reports did say the Taliban fired guns into the air to drive off the protesters.

A Taliban spokesman told the media that "demonstrations would not be allowed during this time."

According to a report in The Washington Post, some men were brave enough to join the protests: "Hundreds of men and women marched through several neighborhoods in Kabul calling for freedom and expressing support for the anti-Taliban forces in the recently captured Panjshir Valley. For much of the march, Taliban fighters escorted the protest--until the demonstrators neared the Presidential Palace and the firing began."

According to (spotty) media coverage, the Taliban didn't treat all the various protests with a gentle touch. One report said certain protesters and some journalists were arrested in one town. Another said the Taliban drove a vehicle into a crowd. Yet another said protesters had to dodge bullets. It's difficult to get a feel of what's going on inside the country because the outside world mostly has to rely on texts and tweets from people inside. And filming the Taliban can cost you.

Kabul, Herat, Zaranj, Mazar-i-Sharif: These are all places inside Afghanistan in which people are protesting the Taliban's rule, and demanding human rights be respected. In 20 years, people can get used to education, freedom of expression, the rule of law. Especially if you've known that most of your life, which would be the case for many women and girls.

Since the Taliban took control several weeks ago, even universities have been forced to make changes. A young lady told Reuters that she walked into class the other day, and the males and females were separated by curtains and boards: "I really felt terrible when I entered the class ... . We are gradually going back to 20 years ago."

According to a separate report by NBC News, protesters want the Taliban to include women in the new government. The Taliban countered saying there will be no women in Cabinet posts, but maybe something else could be worked out. Not everybody trusts the Taliban to give anything straight.

One speaker at a demonstration said: "We've worked hard for years to achieve and maintain our rights. Abandoning them now is impossible."

Maybe impossible to abandon them. But definitely not impossible to lose them. For proof, see the years 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 ... .