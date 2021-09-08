EDITORIAL: Home, not so sweet, home

Petula Dvorak, a talented writer for The Washington Post, recently wrote about the number of tent cities popping up across the land:

"In this year of halting pandemic travel, I've seen sprawling homeless encampments mushroom in Los Angeles, Venice Beach, Calif., San Francisco, Portland (both Oregon and Maine), Seattle, Reno, Nevada, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York.

"These are all places I've been before and have seen unhoused folks over the years, but it's different this time. There are more encampments, for sure. And they're in new parts of cities. No longer tucked away in alleys and empty lots as places for homeless folks to catch some unmolested sleep, they're becoming places where people live--they're communities."

Which reminded us of a recent Wall Street Journal analysis written by Stephen Eide, which had this remarkable nugget of a stat: According to the feds, homelessness in California has gone up 40 percent over the last five years. And although California has about 12 percent of the country's population, half of the nation's homeless live on the streets of the cities of that one state.

Could that have anything to do with that state's restrictions on building? And is it any wonder that state's governor has been fighting for his political life in a recall election?