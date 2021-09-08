Former USC fullback Cunningham dies at 71

FOOTBALL

Ex-USC fullback Cunningham dies at 71

LOS ANGELES -- Sam "Bam" Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71.

He died at his home in Inglewood, according to USC, which spoke to his wife, Cine. She said the cause had yet to be determined.

Cunningham's younger brother, Randall, starred as a quarterback in the NFL for 16 years.

As a sophomore in 1970 under coach John McKay, Cunningham was part of USC's all-Black backfield, along with quarterback Jimmy Jones and running back Clarence Davis, which was the first of its kind in Division I.

Cunningham ran for 135 yards on 12 carries and scored 2 touchdowns in the Trojans' 42-21 rout of predominantly white Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham to open the 1970 season. His performance was credited with having influenced coach Bear Bryant to widely recruit more Black players and accelerate the integration of the sport in the South.

In 1971, Alabama had Black players on scholarship for the first time and played for the national title. The decade became a standout era for Bryant and the Crimson Tide as they went on to win to more national championships.

Jerry Claiborne, a former Bryant assistant, said, "Sam Cunningham did more to integrate Alabama in 60 minutes than Martin Luther King did in 20 years."

Cunningham ran for 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns at USC, including 13 TDs in 1972 when he was an All-American.

Cunningham played nine seasons for the New England Patriots. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1978, when the Patriots set an NFL record for rushing yards as a team with 3,165.