GOP's Bequette joins lieutenant governor race

Little Rock businessman Chris Bequette on Tuesday announced his bid for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year, becoming the fifth Republican to declare his candidacy for a post that is considered to be part-time.

Bequette, 56, is owner of American Coaches Wealth Management and a licensed attorney, and hasn't previously run for elected office. He is the uncle of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette.

Chris Bequette played as a defensive tackle for the University of Arkansas football team in 1984 and as an offensive tackle and guard from 1985-87, and coached football for two seasons at Appalachian State University before returning to Arkansas to serve as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Little Rock from 1993-95 and then entering the financial services industry in late 1995, according to his campaign.

Bequette said in a news release that he is launching "a movement to finally put Arkansas on the path to the true Liberty, Safety and Prosperity that all Arkansans deserve."

"Too many milquetoast Republicans have failed to fulfill the mandate voters gave them 8-10 years ago," Chris Bequette said, referring to what he called a mandate for a Republican Party version of state government that is smaller and limited, cuts wasteful spending, abolishes the state income tax and cracks down on crime.

"Today, state government remains as if Democrats still govern," he said.

As lieutenant governor, Bequette said he would have "an office budget of zero, have zero paid staff and take no salary from taxpayers."

The four Republicans who've already announced their bid for their party's nomination include state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock, state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway, former state Republican Party Chairman and former state Sen. Doyle Webb of Benton, and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood of Fayetteville.

Bequette, who described himself as a lifelong Republican, said Webb and Rapert "have been hack politicians for years."

He said, "Rapert is a 30% Republican at best," and "Doyle Webb is the Mitch McConnell of the Arkansas Republicans." McConnell of Kentucky is the U.S. Senate Republican leader.

In response, Rapert said, "It is now very clear I am leading in the race for Arkansas Lt. Governor -- opponents are always taking shots at the leader.

"The next Lt. Governor should be a trusted conservative Republican with a solid legislative record fighting for Arkansas values and winning -- I am the only candidate who holds that distinction in this race," he said in a written statement. "It sounds to me like the new entry into this race despises the efforts of me and my conservative colleagues who have advanced the Republican Party Platform every single session since we've been in the majority."

Webb spokesman Seth Mays said, "We welcome Chris Bequette into the race."

In 2010, Webb, as the then-chairman of the state Republican Party, "urged Bequette right until the filing deadline to run for attorney general, but Bequette dropped the ball," Mays said in a written statement.

"When the Republican Party has needed someone to step up, Doyle Webb answers the call, which is why his commitment not to run for another office and message of life, liberty and lower taxes is resonating so strongly," he said.

In response, Bequette said that "Perhaps Doyle Webb is confused.

"While I was approached about running for Attorney General in 2010, at the time I was living out-of-state, and due to family and work commitments, this was never a realistic option," he said in a written statement.

Bledsoe said he welcomes Chris Bequette to the race.

"I agree that Arkansas needs strong leaders who are not career politicians, and I look forward to discussing how my background as a physician sets me apart from the other candidates," he said.

Wood also said he welcomed Chris Bequette to the race.

"I look forward to continuing to take my proven record and my message of fighting for what's possible to the people of Arkansas as their choice for Lieutenant Governor," Wood said in a statement.

The office has been held by term-limited Republican Lt.Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock since 2015. In February, Griffin announced that he was leaving the governor's race in 2022 to run for attorney general instead.

The lieutenant governor's position is considered to be part-time. The salary is $45,344 this year.

The official duties of the office as described by the Arkansas Constitution include presiding over the Senate with a tie-breaking vote and serving as governor if the governor is impeached, removed from office, dies or is otherwise unable to discharge the office's duties. The position of lieutenant governor was created in 1914, but Arkansas did not have one until 1926.