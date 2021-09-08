Jonesboro house fire kills grandmother, baby, police say

A grandmother and a 1-year-old girl have died as a result of a Friday afternoon house fire in Jonesboro, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue, about a mile northwest of St. Bernards Medical Center, according to an incident report from Jonesboro police.

Geraldine Coleman, 62, and a 1-year-old girl were killed as a result of the fire, the report states.

During a meeting of the Jonesboro City Council this week, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver commended the city's Police Department and Fire Department for their bravery in handling the fire.

“My heart and my empathy goes out to those who lost loved ones,” he said. “And we as a community all suffer in a situation like this.”

Copenhaver said the fire is still under investigation.