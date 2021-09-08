Himon rates latest effort his best ever

Joe Himon goes "the extra mile" in everything he does, Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said.

"He's really bought into his training for football," Lucas said. "He's not perfect, but he's the type of kid off the field that you don't really have to worry about because you know Joe's going to do everything right."

Himon continued going the extra mile Friday night as he ran for 197 yards on 16 carries and caught 12 passes for another 171 yards in a 63-39 win against Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.). Himon also found the end zone six times.

For his efforts, Himon is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette player of the week.

Less than five minutes into the game, Himon capped a drive in which he had a 32-yard catch and 22 yards rushing with a touchdown. He scored three touchdowns in the second quarter as the Bruins grabbed a 39-28 lead heading into halftime.

He scored again on a 55-yard reception, and he capped his night with a 94-yard touchdown 20 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The senior running back said Friday's performance was his best ever, and he felt even better about it considering it helped Lucas get his first home win as the Bruins' head coach. The victory also extended the school's home winning streak to 32 games.

"I just wanted to show out for him and get the win for him," Himon said.

Himon played a big role in PA's offensive attack in 2020, finishing with 1,925 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns. He also had 1,068 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns for the Class 5A state champions.

Himon committed to Northwestern on July 11, citing "top-tier" academics as well as the Wildcats' top-10 2020 season as reasons for the decision.

"I'm getting the best of both worlds academically and athletically," Himon said in reference to Northwestern. "So I mean, it was the best fit for me."

Himon and the Bruins will travel to Nashville, Tenn., on Friday to take on Lipscomb Academy, which is coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. The Mustangs are 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 140-14.

"I'm just really excited to go up to Tennessee and show them what Arkansas football is," Himon said.