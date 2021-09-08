Happy birthday (Sept. 8): Community activities bring out the best in you, and you have a knack for drawing in people who can get the most from your contributions. The most important generosity you'll give is spiritual. People gather to your warmth and are inspired by your work. You'll enjoy hard-won prizes at the turn of the year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have been known to do things to make other people happy, but try something different just for today. Selfishly delight in the satisfaction of giving satisfaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be drawn in by attractive people. Stay alert to red flags to avoid wasting your precious time. Qualities like flakiness and insincerity have a high potential to prevent smooth proceedings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Communication is your gift and your passion. It's a skill that always needs updating as language and culture evolve. The right words said the right way will get you into and out of situations.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The task at hand is one you've had to grapple with many times before. Don't let your experience blind you to new approaches. You already know one way to solve it. Think of 10 more and things get really interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You appreciate this time when everyone is getting along and working toward the same aim. Even so, you remain observant, and you know whose side you would choose if it came to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Logic doesn't always rule. Relax your reason. What about poetry? Your abstract ideas will be touched with brilliance. They may not be the solution, but they lead you to the next good idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll wonder how much something is worth. Perhaps the more pertinent question is, what's it worth to you? Possessions, relationships and skills have the value you give them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It doesn't even take much courage for you to embrace change now because it's become such a way of life for you lately. However, it will benefit you to seek council about the general direction things are headed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Mounting tension builds up energy that will eventually find release. It could fly out in a burst of aggression, celebration or creativity. Decide ahead of time how to best use this fuel. Plan for its expression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have the drive to revitalize a tired scene, rekindle a lost feeling or renovate an environment. There are helpers in your midst who will gladly join in once you get the job underway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even though you're among the friendliest in the zodiac, starting a conversation isn't always easy. There are times you just don't feel like trying. But you'll be better for making a connection, so just reach out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Usually, strong feelings will find their own outlet, but you needn't leave that to chance. Putting an array of tools and options on your table gives the best chance at creating something really beautiful when the mood strikes.

SENSIBILITY TRINE

The Libra moon flirts with Saturn in Aquarius, favoring friendships with shared sensibilities. People bond over liking the same music, enjoying similar foods or having favorite artists in common. Such connections happen regardless of location or generation and defy socioeconomic differences, too. Aesthetic sharing is sharing of the soul.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “An upcoming family visit is really putting me in a state of anxiousness. I’m starting to dread the reunion when I should be looking forward to it. How can an uptight Libra cope?”

A: Libras are the great diplomats and peacekeepers of their families and social groups, and they feel a responsibility to keep the conversation agreeable and pleasant. Sometimes, they are willing to sacrifice their own turn in the spotlight in order to make others feel important and attended to. They are often more concerned with a smooth flow of events than they are with their own enjoyment. The high level of social responsibility you feel can be stressful enough, but when you throw extenuating family dynamics into the mix, there’s no wonder you feel anxious. The key is to take the focus away from caring for others and put it on having the most fun you possibly can with your kin. So what if there are dirty dishes on the table or Uncle Moe is getting too tipsy? When you concern yourself with your own enjoyment, everyone around you loosens up and has fun right along with you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Pink is a Virgo pop star born under the passionate warrior moon. With Mars in caring and maternal Cancer, Pink has a huge heart, the proof of which is in her considerable charity work with PETA, the American Red Cross and the hospital where her mother worked, to which she recently donated $500,000. Jupiter in entertaining Leo gives this Virgo a natural edge in the entertainment world.