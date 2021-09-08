• Linda Marraccini, a South Miami, Fla., doctor, has notified her patients that she will no longer see them in person if they aren't vaccinated against the coronavirus, writing: "This is a public health emergency -- the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation."

• Dennis Busch, a passenger on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, recorded video of a 61-year-old Las Vegas man, who was later arrested, berating the flight crew, growling like a dog while taking his mask on and off and telling an Asian woman on the plane she "didn't belong here."

• Aldonte Banks, a 17-year-old facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting, surrendered to police at the urging of his family after his second escape from the Perry County, Ala., jail in about a week, deputies said.

• Tsukasa Akimoto, a former Japanese government tourism official convicted of taking about $69,200 in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan, was sentenced to four years in prison.

• Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St. Peters, Mo., accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy during a domestic dispute, causing an 8-inch gash that required surgery, was charged with first-degree assault and other counts, police said.

• Roy Magnuson, spokesman for the Ramsey County, Minn., sheriff's office, said deputies used chemical spray to disperse a crowd that attempted to push its way through the main gate into the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul as the fair drew to a close Monday night.

• Elena Russo, a Maryland State Police spokeswoman, said investigators are trying to identify the passing motorist who shot and wounded a tour bus driver transporting 10 passengers on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Interstate 195 early Tuesday.

• Chantia Lewis, 41, a member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, faces felony and misdemeanor counts after being accused of taking at least $21,000 in campaign funds to cover personal expenses.

• Marina Verbitsky, 46, of Chicago, was arrested, accused of falsely claiming a bomb was in her luggage on a departing flight out of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport after she and others in her party were late to the gate and barred from boarding, sheriff's deputies said.