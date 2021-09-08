Lane closings set for Bella Vista Bypass work

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 requires various lane closings at the interchange through most of the month, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange to enable painting, hanging overhead sign structures and working on asphalt pavement. Alternating lane closings will affect roads connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, the Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours today through Sept. 25.

• Sunday nights: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday through Thursday nights: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights: 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

In addition, rock blasting for the interchange requires lane closings, according highway officials.

Weather permitting, crews will periodically do rock blasting operations through Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the blasting shots, crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on I-49, U.S. 71, the Bella Vista Bypass and Walton Boulevard.

Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.