LR road night job to shut I-430 lanes

Work on a project to widen a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require lane closings on Interstate 430 beginning tonight, according to the Department of Transportation.

The contractor will have a double-lane closings on southbound Interstate 430 between Pleasant Valley Drive and the Arkansas River from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily through Saturday, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to install safety platforms on the Cantrell eastbound bridge in order to begin rehabilitating the bridge deck, the department said.

Additionally, the southbound I-430 double-lane closure will extend across the Arkansas River to Arkansas 100 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The bridge lane closings are for a separate job to improve I-430, the department said.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards, and signs will control traffic.