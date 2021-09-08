Mississippi man arrested after shooting on I-55, troopers say

A Mississippi man has been arrested after shooting a gun at a person driving on Interstate 55 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border on Tuesday, state police said.

Gerald Koelling, 53, of Byhalia is currently being held in West Memphis and is expected to be charged with committing a terroristic act, according to a news release from state police.

Koelling and George Harris, 29, of Jonesboro were going north on I-55 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when the shooting occurred, according to the release.

Harris was not injured, troopers said. Special agents with state police found evidence of a bullet that penetrated the rear of Harris’ vehicle, the release states.

Koelling was stopped by a trooper near the Poinsett and Crittenden County line and taken into custody, troopers said.