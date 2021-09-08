Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Shane Reed, 29, of 1028 S. Eastview Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Reed was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Lewis Pickett, 34, of 2588 Hilburn Court in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Pickett was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Selvin Umana, 22, of 42 Applegate Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Umana was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Ruben Garcia, 18, of 166A Sage St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Johnny Blackburn, 35, of 19220 Parks Cemetery Road in Winslow was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Blackburn was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.