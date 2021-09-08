Northwest Arkansas Community College reports enrollment decline

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College announced Tuesday its enrollment this semester is down 502 students, or 6.6%, from the same point a year ago.

The college reported 7,081 students taking courses for credit as of Tuesday, the fall semester's 11th day of classes, in a news release. The college had 7,583 students enrolled on the 11th day of the fall 2020 semester.

"This slight downturn in our enrollment is indicative of the ongoing challenges associated with the covid-19 pandemic," said Todd Kitchen, student services vice president. "Nonetheless, it is important to celebrate the fact that students are coming back to campus and continuing their education."

"We are most pleased by the numbers of students attending classes at our new NWACC-Washington County location," he said. "Our student head count has doubled there since last fall."

The Washington County facility, which opened in January 2020, has 354 more students enrolled in classes there than it did last fall, according to the release.

Enrollment steadily increased from the college's founding in 1990 until 2011, when its official fall semester number hit an all-time high of 8,528 students.

Enrollment then went into a period of decline before starting to rebound with increases of more than 4% in both the 2018 and 2019 fall semesters. But 2020 brought an abrupt end to that trend, as enrollment dropped 12% from the previous fall.

The state Department of Higher Education requires institutions to take a snapshot of enrollment on the 11th day of fall classes.

The 11th-day numbers only reflect students who are taking courses for college credit, according to the release. In addition to credit enrollment, the college also serves approximately 4,000 additional learners through workforce development, adult education and other career-credit programs.

The total enrollment figure and other numbers cited for the 2021 fall semester are preliminary, unofficial numbers, according to the release.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state.

The college gets much of its revenue from students' tuition and fees.

Students who live within the college's district -- defined as the Bentonville and Rogers school districts -- pay $75 per credit hour, according to the college's website. Other in-state students pay $135 per credit hour. Tuition costs $150 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $195 for international students.