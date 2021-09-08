100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1921

• MALVERN -- Accompanied by Revenue Officer Thomason of Little Rock, Sheriff Bray and his deputies Monday drove to the home of Andrew Byrd, 11 miles northeast of Malvern where, in a barn, they found a 100-pound sack of sugar, two bottles of whiskey, and some copper cuttings. After a search of the surrounding woods, they found the still within 250 yards of the house. The still showed recent use and was of a 30-gallon capacity. Tuesday the officers crossed the river at Riverside, seven miles north of Malvern, and found several barrels of mash.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1971

• Fire Tuesday destroyed 85 percent of the Little Rock Auto Parts building at 813 Izard Street, Fire Chief Jack D. Davis said. Davis said also that a "considerable loss of contents" resulted. Eight firefighting units and 35 firemen fought the fire, which was reported at 2:12 p.m. Davis said the fire was under control at about 2:45 p.m. "The fire had gained considerable headway before we arrived," Davis said. He said the building, which housed automobile sales parts and a mechanical and machine shop, contained much oil and grease that burned readily. Parts of the wall and roof crumbled during the fire, but no injuries were reported.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1996

• Area residents rallied to celebrate National Grandparents Day, which is today. Letha Rounds, director and founder of Advocates and Relatives for Kids, said she organized the rally to recognize the strong need for grandparents in today's society. The second annual parade and rally featured balloons, music, families and various tributes to grandparents. "Whatever is going on with parents, their kids are always in touch because we keep them in touch. If they're in prison, we take them to visit. They don't lose that bond," Rounds said. In 1995, there were almost 48,500 children living in grandparent-run homes in Arkansas, according to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock State Data Center.

10 years ago

Sept. 8, 2011

• Attorneys for black students in Pulaski County school districts said Wednesday that the federal Office of Desegregation Monitoring is understaffed for its job of tracking desegregation-plan compliance in the Pulaski County Special School District. Attorneys for the Little Rock School District also recommended that the monitoring office check on the state's compliance with its obligations in the 1989 financial settlement in the long-running Pulaski County school-desegregation lawsuit. Attorneys for the parties in the desegregation case made the observations Wednesday about the Office of Desegregation Monitoring to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who asked for the parties' views on the monitoring office and on how he and the monitoring office might best work together.