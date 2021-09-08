Razorbacks report

Morris leaves an impression

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior receiver Tyson Morris made his biggest impact in a game for the University of Arkansas in Saturday’s 38-17 victory over Rice.

Morris, the son of former Arkansas basketball standout Isaiah “Butch” Morris, had three catches for 42 yards, including his fourth career touchdown. His 31-yard grab with only his right arm, when the Razorbacks trailed 17-7, led to a third-quarter KJ Jefferson touchdown run and sparked the Arkansas comeback.

“It was a catch that had to be made,” Morris said. “We needed a spark on offense. We needed something to get us going, and when the ball’s up in the air, it’s our job to go make big plays. That’s just what I did.” Rice defensive back Jordan Dunbar had his hands on Morris and wedged the receiver’s left arm behind him as the long pass from Jefferson descended.

“That catch was big-time,” Morris said. “We needed a spark on offense, and I’m just glad I was the one who was able to get it for us.” Morris said receiver Treylon Burks, who had a rusty return last week but still managed five catches for 42 yards after minimal practice time, is rounding into form.

“Treylon looks great,” Morris said. “He’s back up under his feet after missing a couple of practices. I feel like he’s back to himself again. He was never not himself, but he’s got his feet back under himself again and he should be even better than he was last week.”

Blizzard hit

Senior linebacker Hayden Henry told the story early in camp that his father, ex-Razorback Mark Henry, used to take him to Dairy Queen for big hits and making opponents cry during youth ball back in Atlanta.

Henry was back in line for a Blizzard after Saturday’s game against Rice.

“Yes, I did go to Dairy Queen,” he said. “You can re-watch the film. … I don’t know if he was crying. I don’t know, I didn’t see tears, but he was definitely hurting. He was in pain for sure.” Henry made five tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the opener after playing only the second half due to a targeting suspension from last year’s Alabama game.

“As far as just being ticked off, I mean, I’m sitting there the whole half, first game of the year, and I’m [on a] suspension for a penalty I committed 10 months ago, so it’s a little bit outlandish,” he said. “But I had to sit out, so that was a little bit of pent up aggression definitely in the second half.”

Knox at TE

The number of Arkansas players who have given tight end a try grew this week, as receiver Trey Knox began working at the spot.

“I think he can bring a lot of versatility to the tight end room,” receiver Tyson Morris said. “He’s still with us as a receiver as well. So he’s just splitting between the two.

“I’m not going to get into depth with what’s going on with his position at tight end and stuff like that, but I feel he’s going to bring a lot of versatility to the tight ends.” Outside of a top three of Blake Kern, Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax, the spot has seen a revolving door of comings and goings in recent months.

Receiver Koilan Jackson, linebacker Levi Draper and running back Dominique Johnson all spent time at tight end in camp. Jackson and Draper took medical hardships due to long-term injury problems, while Johnson returned to the running backs, where he scored his first collegiate touchdown against Rice.

Quarterback Landon Rogers also moved to tight end during camp and has stuck at the position.

Knox played three snaps in the season opener against Rice and did not have a target.

Personnel report

Receiver Treylon Burks and defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Greg Brooks Jr. appeared to be the only Razorbacks wearing green no-contact jerseys in Tuesday’s work open to the media inside Walker Pavilion.

All three players participated in last week’s 38-17 win over Rice, and all three were involved in drills on Tuesday. Brooks and Catalon were in on the “fastball” start for the first defense, while Burks and some other top receivers did not participate in that three-play segment.

Defensive end Tre Williams came off the field during the fastball start with a lower leg issue.

Right guard Ty Clary (shoulder) took snaps with the first unit during the “fastball” start, but Beaux Limmer also worked in reps with the starters as he did Saturday.

Defensive back Myles Slusher, who missed the opener, was in his red No. 2 jersey again on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

‘ Fastball’ period

The top two units on each side of the ball conducted three-play “fastball” starts Tuesday.

The starting offense opened with Trelon Smith breaking a good run over the left edge. After that, quarterback KJ Jefferson went 1 for 2, completing a quick screen to Jaquayln Crawford for solid yardage, then throwing incomplete over the left side behind solid protection. The first group of wideouts was essentially the second group of Crawford, Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson, with Treylon Burks, Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren sitting out the segment.

Malik Hornsby went 1 for 2 with the second unit, and tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders had a short gain over the left side. Hornsby should’ve gone 2 for 2 but Bryce Stephens bobbled a screen pass for a moment before corner Devin Bush broke up the play. Stephens caught Hornsby’s next route, a curl that would have moved the chains.

‘ Mistake’ take

Coach Sam Pittman was prepared to see a carousel of errors in the first half of Saturday’s 38-17 win over Rice when he and the coaching staff broke down video over the weekend.

He did see errors in both halves, but on a second viewing, the mistakes weren’t as bad as Pittman thought after the Razorbacks trailed 10-7 at halftime.

“There’s a list of them,” Pittman said Monday. “To be honest with you guys, when we beat Mississippi State last year, there was a list of problems we had to fix, and when we beat Tennessee. That’s just how it is.

“You’re never going to play a perfect game, so there was a lot of mistakes made, probably less than I thought, to be honest with you.”

Pick production

Safety Jalen Catalon had 83 return yards on his two interceptions against Rice, the most for a Razorback in a game since Rohan Gaines brought back a pick 100 yards for a touchdown in a 30-0 win over Ole Miss on Nov. 22, 2014.

Arkansas has 16 interceptions in 11 games with Barry Odom serving as defensive coordinator, the fourth most in the FBS in that span.

Flood zone

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood will face Arkansas with his third different team.

Flood is 4-0 against the Razorbacks. He was Rutgers’ head coach when the Scarlet Knights beat Arkansas 35-26 in 2012 and 28-24 in 2013, and Alabama’s offensive line coach for 48-7 and 52-3 wins the past two years.

When Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired at Texas, Flood followed him to Austin.

“I have a lot of respect for [Flood],” Sam Pittman said. “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a good coach.”

