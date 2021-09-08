Shot in head, LR man placed in coma

A 21-year-old Little Rock man was placed in a medically induced coma after he was shot in the head at an apartment complex Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Bradford Estates, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, just after 8:20 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to a Little Rock police report. Police knocked on the door of the apartment to no response, but officers heard groaning coming from inside, the report states.

Officers entered the apartment and saw Dontorius Hickey lying on his stomach with an apparent gunshot wound in his head, police said. He was still breathing, but unresponsive, according to police.

Hickey was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was placed in an induced coma. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

Witnesses told police Hickey was arguing with his girlfriend when somebody they didn't know entered the apartment and shot him, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate shooting, a Little Rock man was struck in the leg early Tuesday while sitting in his car, police said.

Cory Haynes, 41, told officers at UAMS Medical Center that he was sitting in the driveway of 19 Harrow Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday when somebody walked up to the right side of his car and "unloaded," according to a report from Little Rock police.

Haynes drove to another location, where a friend picked him up and brought him to the hospital, police said.

Officers located shell casings in the street, along with two vehicles with damage from bullets, according to the report.

Police said Haynes' injury wasn't life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.