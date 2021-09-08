WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC honors

University of Arkansas runner Lauren Gregory was named the SEC runner of the week on Tuesday, while Carmie Prinsloo shared the freshman runner of the week honors.

Gregory won the 5,000-meter race at the Mizzou Opener in a time of 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds to lead the Razorbacks to a perfect score of 15 points. Prinsloo, who shared her SEC honor with Gemma Goddard of Texas A&M, finished fourth in the race with a time of 17:10.5 and was the top freshman in the field.

FOOTBALL

Brown, Falls earn GAC honors

University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown was named the Great American Conference offensive player of the week Tuesday, while Ouachita Baptist's Xaylan Falls was named the special teams player of the week.

Brown completed 19 of 32 passes for a career-high 334 yards in UAM's victory over Southern Nazarene. He threw three first-half touchdowns and added a 6-yard touchdown run. Falls recorded the Tigers' first kickoff return for a touchdown in five years when he totok the season's opening kickoff 93 yards in a 38-31 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

SOCCER

UCA's Hawkins tabbed

Emma Hawkins of the University of Central Arkansas was named the Atlantic Sun Conference player of the week Tuesday.

Hawkins led the team with seven points, including three goals and an assist, in UCA's victories over Tulsa and Oral Roberts. Two of her three goals and her lone assist came against Tulsa, and she scored the first goal of the match against Oral Roberts. Hawkins has scored in three consecutive matches.

UCA's next match is at 7 p.m. Friday in Conway against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Three Arkansas teams in top five

Henderson State University shot 300 on Tuesday to lead the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo., by three shots over second-place Arkansas Tech University and by nine shots over Harding University, which is in fourth place.

Gracen Blount led the way for the Reddies, shooting a 1-under 71 to lead the individual standings by one shot over Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech. Brenda Sanchez shot a 3-over 75 to lead Harding and is in a four-way tie for sixth place with Henderson State's Daphney Tilton.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello shot a 324 as a team and sits in 15th place.

VOLLEYBALL

Two juniors honored by GAC

Henderson State outside hitter Violeta Mendoza Quintana was honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday as offensive player of the week, while Harding's Sarah Morehead was named the setter of the week.

Mendoza Quintana led the Reddies to a 3-1 record at the Drury Invitational, where she had 56 kills over four matches. She averaged four kills per set and hit .374 against Texas Woman's University, Missouri Southern State, LeMoyne-Owen and host Drury.

Morehead averaged 9.71 assists per set at the Washburn Invitational that featured three matches against nationally-ranked teams. She totaled 52 assists Friday in matches against No. 25 Rockhurst and No. 8 Washburn, then dished out 40 assists against No. 15 Northern State and 44 more in a four-set victory over Cameron.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services