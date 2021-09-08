Sections
Traffic to shift as U.S. 412 widens

by Noel Oman | Today at 3:38 a.m.

Work to widen a section of U.S. 412 in Lawrence and Greene counties has progressed to the point that traffic will be shifted south onto newly constructed pavement, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, crews will relocate two-lane traffic today onto a new section of U.S. 412 about 2.5 miles east of the U.S. 67 interchange in Lawrence County and will continue about 1.5 miles east of the Cache River bridge in Greene County.

The traffic shift will allow work to continue on the north side of the highway, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and pavement markings. Drivers should expect minimal delays during the traffic shift.

