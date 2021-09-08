UAMS gets scholarship gift

A $1 million gift from the Ethel Brickey Hicks Charitable Corporation will create a new scholarship in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, officials have announced.

The College of Medicine Scholarship Committee will determine the number of scholarships and amounts awarded each academic year, with preference given to students who pledge to practice in medically underserved communities, UAMS said.

The new scholarship will be called the Ethel Brickey Hicks Endowed Scholarship.

The late Ethel Brickey Hicks of Knox County, Tenn., established a trust fund in 1994 to provide loans to junior and senior medical students who wanted to practice medicine in rural Arkansas. The fund's trustees then formed the Ethel Brickey Hicks Charitable Corporation to grant and administer the loans. This became the Hicks Rural Scholarship program. For each year of rural practice, the graduate's loan -- up to $19,000 a year -- was deemed a scholarship.

Beginning in 1999, the corporation's trustees awarded $10,000 each year for the Ethel Brickey Hicks Merit Scholarship. This was awarded to a senior UAMS medical student, selected by classmates asked to choose who they would most want to represent their profession to the public.

The corporation's $1 million gift represents the transfer of trust funds to UAMS to continue Hicks' wishes to aid medical students for as long as possible.