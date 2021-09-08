Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Poyen’s Colton Lowe

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:07 p.m.
2022 athlete Colton Lowe of Poyen

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Poyen’s Colton Lowe.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-2

Weight: 213 pounds

Stats: In two games, he has completed 10 of 22 passes for 124 yards, rushed 35 times for 346 yards and 6 touchdowns, and recorded 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Coach Vick Barrett:

“He’s a student of the game. He came in yesterday with two pages full of notes on Bismarck. You can’t replace that. He’s a hard worker.

“On the field, he knows ball and that comes from him studying the game so much, studying his opponent. You won’t find a tougher kid when it comes to being on the field. He’s going to find a way to be around the football. This is his first year since the ninth grade to play quarterback. It’s taken him a little while to get use to it, but still having a good year.

"I think on the next level he’s a defensive football player. That’s where’s he’s best, at an inside linebacker or even down playing at defensive end. He has the frame to put on weight.”

