Walmart continues to offer food, water, services to Hurricane Ida victims in New Orleans

Walmart Inc. is continuing to offer aid to Louisiana residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its drivers are delivering water and cooking hot meals for residents and employees in need across the state. Walmart has also deployed its "Big Blue" pharmacy trailer so people can still access their prescription medications.

The company is also offering charging stations, laundry services and batteries at various locations, mostly in and around New Orleans.

Walmart posts frequent updates on what help is available and where at https://bit.ly/3yS3EjR.

On Sept. 2, Walmart and Sam's Club started a campaign at their cash registers to raise money for the American Red Cross. Today is the last day of the campaign, in which Walmart will match donations up to $10 million.

Funds raised through the campaign will help the Red Cross support U.S. communities affected this year by hurricanes, fires and flooding.