Wednesday night homicide south of Little Rock under investigation

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was investigating the fatal shooting of a man south of Little Rock on Wednesday night, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Police responded to call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a shooting at Ivy Chapel Road, located just west of Interstate 530 about 8 miles south of the interchange with Interstate 30. The man later died at the scene, Burk said.

“We are still trying to piece it together,” Burk said. “We don’t have a lot of details at this time.”

The department was canvassing the neighborhood and gathering information at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

Victim details, such as age, were not available Wednesday night.