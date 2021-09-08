White Hall sends water down to Louisiana

While most enjoyed a final long summer weekend, two White Hall Police Department members, along with three local commercial drivers, spent their Labor Day hauling water from Jefferson County to the Louisiana coast.

This is one of the areas hit first by Hurricane Ida that came ashore in Louisiana Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm. It was the second "most damaging" storm on record, right behind 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

To date, Ida is directly or indirectly responsible for about 66 deaths from the Southeast to the Northeast.

"We knew there was a great need," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, the group's spokesman, said through news reports and social media.

Alderman Beaver Johnson, Ward 2, position 2, commented on the effort.

"We were given an opportunity to help others and we took it," Johnson said.

So instead of a barbecue dinner, team Operation Razorback left at 3:30 a.m. Monday, dropping a semi-truck full of donated bottled-water in Hammond and a second truck-full in Covington, both in southern Louisiana.

The Hammond Police Department and the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office took control of the donation about mid-day.

After about 17 hours on the road, the team returned home late Monday night.

"It was a long day," Foster said.

Nonetheless, he said they received a warm Louisiana welcome.

"It was worth all the work. ... They really appreciated what we did," Foster said.

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS

The local effort was dubbed #operationrazorback, and it was imperative Jefferson County reach out and help their neighbors to the south, Foster said.

They started working on the donation early last week. Sgt. Sandy Castleberry and Major Mickey Buffkin, both with WHPD, volunteered to go as police escorts.

While Foster worked the phones and dealt with the logistical problems, which included a self-contained transport team, two water collection sites were set up at Rick's Quick Stop, 6000 Barraque St., and at Foster Motor Co. of Jefferson County. Foster's brother, Joel Foster, owns the motor company.

Donations came from White Hall and Pine Bluff businesses and individuals, the mayor said.

Sonia Peyton, Foster Motor Co. spokeswoman, said they were happy to help and it was the right thing to do. Donating water is a simple act but it's critical to survive, and both local businesses and individuals gave, she said.

"It's a matter of helping people in need," without any expectations in return, Peyton said.

Peyton said that Ricky Williams, owner of Rick's Quick Stop, was also instrumental in the water collection.

PUTTING TOGETHER A TEAM

On the planning side, Foster said, they needed tractor-trailers and drivers to transport the water. Foster Motor Co. and Johnson's Metal Recyclers Inc. stepped up.

The Foster Motor Co. loaned a tractor-trailer, driven by Glen Roberts, and a service truck, driven by David Cockrell, to the cause, while Beaver Johnson, owner of Johnson's Metal Recyclers Inc., drove one of his own trucks.

Johnson, along with the others in this story, said he didn't get involved for the recognition.

"I did it because I was happy to help...I enjoyed doing it," Johnson said.

The drivers needed a White Hall police escort at the urging of Louisiana law enforcement.

"It made the trip easier for us...We felt safe," Johnson said.

The team also needed to have service equipment in case of a flat tire or breakdown, and enough food, fuel and water to meet their own needs. There were no hotel rooms available, so they needed to go down there and come back.

In 2005, when Foster was WHPD Chief, he led an effort to help Hurricane Katrina victims. In all, they collected three semi-trucks full of water, food and other items. That experience made this go-round a little easier, Foster said.

Johnson said once they got near the Gulf Coast, they realized the desperation of the situation. The wind had taken out structures, utility lines and more, which meant there was no fuel, power or water.

"They were so appreciative," Johnson said of the people's response to getting donations.