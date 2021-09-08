Young is expecting a hostile UA crowd

Vince Young has some advice for Texas quarterback Hudson Card in advance of Saturday's 6 p.m. matchup with the University of Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

It's been 17 years since Young took the field for the Longhorns against the Razorbacks, but he remembers it wasn't a pleasant situation in Fayetteville, even though Texas came away with a 22-20 victory in 2004 over a Hogs team led by quarterback Matt Jones and coached by Houston Nutt.

"As soon as he walks in the stadium, he's going to have to tune out the Arkansas fans," Young told the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock. "They're going to do to him just like they did to me. He better be ready for that."

Young, who gained never-ending fame for leading the Longhorns to the 2005 BCS national title, was in his first year as a starter in 2004 for coach Mack Brown.

He said the Arkansas fans knew him well.

"Whoa, that was tough," Young said. "For the fans to be on you, breathing down your neck, yelling, screaming: 'Vince this, Vince that. You suck. You can't throw.'

"It was hard. Right now, I'm thinking it's going to be a hard game for the Texas Longhorns coming in here because it's a tough atmosphere."

Texas, ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press poll, opened its season Saturday with a 38-18 victory over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette in Austin, while Arkansas rallied in the second half to beat Rice 38-17.

Card (14-of-21 passing, 224 yards, 2 TD) and junior Casey Thompson (4 of 5, 41, 1) both saw action for the Longhorns under first-year Coach Steve Sarkisian.

Arkansas redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson had an up-and-down game against Rice, passing for 128 yards (1 TD, 1 INT) and rushing for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"If I was to talk to Jefferson, I would say, 'You had some mistakes, but you finished the game. You finished,' " Young said. "That's all Arkansas fans want you to do is finish."

Nobody completed a college football career with anymore gusto than Young, who accounted for 467 yards in total offense (267 passing, 200 rushing) and scored the winning points on a 9-yard run on fourth down with 19 seconds to play to beat USC in the BCS title game.

Young said finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race to Matt Leinart served as motivation for that game.

"I was so upset," Young said, adding how he wanted to bring Texas a third Heisman alongside Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. "I just wanted to get to the game."

Young said he and a couple of his teammates ran into some USC fans a few nights before the game at a restaurant.

"They had some big talk," Young said. "They said they were going to take me off the field in an ambulance."

Young said he took pause when he came out of the tunnel at the Rose Bowl on game night.

"I ran out of the tunnel, there was an ambulance sitting out there," Young said. "I said, 'Dang.' "

Young went on to be the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, taken by the Tennessee Titans. He had his moments in the NFL, but it was not what many people expected.

Young went 30-17 as a starting quarterback over five seasons with the Titans, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2007 and Comeback Player of the Year in 2009, but his career fizzled after leaving Tennessee for Philadelphia in 2011. He spent the next three seasons trying to catch on with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns from 2012-14.

"I wouldn't change anything," Young said of his NFL career. "I wish I I could have played longer. It didn't happen. But I did do my job, opening up more doors for athletic quarterbacks to play the game and be respected. To see the game evolve into what it is now, I can say I was part of that."

Young was asked about his tumultuous relationship with Jeff Fisher, the Titans' coach during Young's five seasons.

"I don't really want to talk about it," he said. "It is what it is. I've moved on, and I'm doing much greater things in life."