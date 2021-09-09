Jonesboro house fire leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead after a home in Jonesboro caught fire early Thursday, first responders said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Fire Department. The fire happened on Parkwood Road, about a half-mile south of The Mall at Turtle Creek.

First responders searching inside the home found one person, who was brought outside and treated before being taken to an area hospital, the post states.

First responders said the person, who wasn’t named in the post, later died.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which is under investigation.