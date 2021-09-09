$3M settles lawsuit over rough arrest

DENVER — A Colorado city announced Wednesday that it has agreed to pay $3 million to a woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police last year after being suspected of shoplifting, money which her family said will pay for the around-the-clock care she has needed after her condition deteriorated after her arrest.

Then-officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner, 73, after she left a store without paying for $13.88 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver in June 2020. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground, still holding the wildflowers she had been picking as she walked through a field. A federal lawsuit that Garner filed claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car.

Police station surveillance video also showed Hopp and others officers talking about the arrest, laughing and joking at times as Garner sat in a holding cell.

Officials in Loveland apologized to Garner and her family in the announcement of the proposed settlement and listed the steps they have taken in response to her arrest, including a pending independent investigation and changes to how it reviews cases when police use force. They pointed out that Hopp and another officer who responded to help him are both being criminally prosecuted for their actions.

“The settlement with Karen Garner will help bring some closure to an unfortunate event in our community but does not upend the work we have left to do,” City Manager Steve Adams said.

Garner’s lawyer, Sarah Schielke, said full justice required a change in leadership. Everyone who was involved with Garner’s arrest or fostered an environment where it could happen should lose their jobs, she said, offering to donate $50,000 to a dementia or Alzheimer’s charity if the city’s police chief resigned or was fired in the next month.

Chief Bob Ticer told The Denver Post that he did not plan to step down.