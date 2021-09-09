LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: 'American Pie' actor-singer to share talent at Stickyz

Thomas Ian Nicholas will perform a free show at 10 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 Rivet Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com.

Nicholas, who will be in town for "ComicCon," is known for playing Kevin Myers in the "American Pie" movies and for playing a boy with a super-strength pitching arm who ends up with the Chicago Cubs in "Rookie of the Year." He stars in the 2021 film "Adverse" with Mickey Rourke.

The actor hails from Las Vegas and also sings and produces music, which he will demonstrate at Stickyz.

◼️ A tribute to Earth Wind & Fire will be held at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $15 standing room only, $20 general admission and $25 for reserved seating. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Reed Turchi will perform at 8 p.m. today ($7); The Funkanites will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) and Joe & The Feels and The Libras will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($8) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Jeffrey Dallet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ The Josh Parks Band along with Bobby Messano, will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Railyard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Chris DeClerk will perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday and The Big Dam Horns will perform from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Argenta Arts District's outdoor shows at 300 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 758-1424.

◼️ Last Ride with Jonathan Mcquay will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and "Fetish & Formal: A Decadent Dance Party" will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Family Dog will perform at 11 p.m. Friday and Big Shane Thornton will perform at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Seven Hollows will perform at 6 p.m. today and the Parker Francis Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock/.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought will perform at 7 p.m. today and Byron Hayes, along with DJ G-Force will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Meadowhouse (Rena Wren) + Ten Penny Gypsy will perform at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Gray Matter will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, A+B will perform at noon Saturday and DJ G-Force will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Mother Hubbard and The Regulators will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday ($10) and Tyler Kinch, along with Jon Bailey and the Heathen Revival, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($18) at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. ($18) (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Darryl "Harp" Edwards will perform for "Don't Worry, Be Happy Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock. (501) 708-2739; diamondbear.com.

◼️ Fret & Worry will perform for "Riffs on Stifft" at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag, along with Grantster, will perform from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Admission is $10; $5 for those ages 4-15 and free to those 3 and under. (501) 507-8159.

◼️ Steve Boyster will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday at WXYZ bar in the Aloft Little Rock West boutique hotel, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock, (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Mutants of the Monster Fest will be held from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

The Saline Symphony Orchestra will hold its second fall semester rehearsal from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Middle School, 5415 Northlake Road, Bryant. Musicians, including high school and college students, are welcome to join the orchestra, and scholarships are available. Particularly sought: percussion, trumpet, horn, oboe and low brass. See: salinesymphony.org/index.php/events.

CABOT

Bluesboy Jag will perform from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-2900.

CADDO VALLEY

Liquid Kitty will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Wesley Hammons will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

TJ Ashley will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay will perform at 8 p.m. today and Jack Fancy will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

DANVILLE

N Hill Street Blues will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Yell County Fairgrounds, 1988 E. Eighth St., Danville.

HOT SPRINGS

Amie & The Slingerz will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225; fatjacksinhotsprings.com. (Her show on an outdoor stage is part of the Hot Springs Bike Fest 2021.)

Randall Shreve takes his Freddie Mercury show to Hot Springs on Saturday at the Malco Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ "The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute" starring Randall Shreve, will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Malco Theater, Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-6200. Tickets, $20, are available at maxwellblade.com.

◼️ Chris Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, Hot Springs. (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.

◼️ Just Sayin' will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Inside Track & Sports Lounge in The Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-6600; hotelhotsprings.org.

◼️ Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores will perform at the second annual "Gowns & Boots Bash" from 6-10:30 p.m. today at the Crystal Ridge Distillery, 455 Broadway St., Hot Springs. (501) 627-0722; crystalridgedistillery.com. Tickets are $75 plus service fees. Get them at fixfaces.org/event-details/gowns-and-boots-bash.

◼️ Sylvia Stems will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturdays during September at the rooftop bar atop The Waters, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs; (501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com.

◼️ Rick McKean will perform from 7-10 p.m. today at The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com.

◼️ Chris Johns with Porter Crews will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com.

◼️ Ambush will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNT IDA

Caddo Cowboys will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be accepted. (870) 867-2723.