Arkansas basketball expected to host top-30 prospect

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff are expected to host ESPN top-30 prospect Anthony Black for an official visit on Sept. 16-18.

Black, 6-6, 185 pounds, of Coppell, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Duke, Georgia, Baylor, Arizona, Oklahoma and numerous other programs.

An outstanding football prospect, Black received an offer from Arkansas in April 2020 as a receiver. At the time, he had five offers in football and one in basketball, then his recruitment on the hardwood ramped up.

ESPN rates Black a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and No. 26 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Arkansas guard commitment Derrian Ford is expected to make an unofficial visit the day of the Razorbacks' football game against Georgia Southern.