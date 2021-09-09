The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 8, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-67. Garakasa Hoggatt v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-522. Derrick Quijada v. State of Arkansas, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CV-20-370. Cheryl Ringo v. Sharon Taylor, from Independence County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-48. Ashley Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-448. Terri Ward v. Brent Miller, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-19-359. SWN Production Company (Arkansas), LLC v. Mark Stobaugh, in His Official Capacity as Conway County Assessor; Conway County Board of Equalization; Conway County, Arkansas; Conway County Treasurer; and Conway County Tax Collector, from Conway County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-112. (In the Matter of the Estate of David P. Shockley, Deceased) Tammy Davis and Alice Barclay v. Glenda Bassett, from Boone County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-429. Georgianna Booker v. Patrick Booker, from Garland County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-41. Nicholas McVay v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-576. Tristan Tiarks v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-497. Little Rock Police Department and the City of Little Rock v. Charles Starks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.