Bank donates water bottles to McDonald County students

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- First Community Bank helped kick off the school year for the McDonald County R-1 School District by donating about 2,800 water bottles to students in the county. The donated water bottles are aimed at providing safer hydration stations for students during covid-19 and increasing student water intake.

Jill Buske, vice president at First Community Bank, said using personal water bottles is safer during covid-19 so students aren't having to touch and use water fountains that are high-traffic areas. Buske said she's seen some schools require student water bottles but knows that the option may not be affordable for some.

"Another school had reached out to me, asking, because that's something they were requiring their students to have and not every student can afford that," Buske said. "And, so, this was an opportunity for us to really give back to our community in a small way, but I think parents, kids and teachers all appreciate it."

Adam Lett, principal at Pineville Elementary School, said his school received 150 water bottles -- one per student. Lett said students are able to use the hands-free water filling station on the water fountain, encouraging students to only touch their water bottle and nothing else. Lett added that students have been drinking more water since receiving the bottles.

"It allows the student to always have fresh water right next to them as they're learning and it reduces the amount of travel back and forth to the water fountain," Lett said. "If you have it [water] close to you, you're more apt to reach for it and drink water. If it's out of sight, it's out of mind."

Lett said the donation solidifies that First Community Bank, and those who work there, are invested in students in the county, and the future of the county.

Troy Gray, principal at Anderson Middle School, said his school received about 240 water bottles, offering a few bottles to staff members. Gray said he feels supported by the community through the donation.

"It's awesome; they're great supporters of the community and of Anderson Middle School," Gray said. "We really appreciate them; that's what makes this place special, and this county, everyone rallies around and does things to help people."

Gray said students at the middle school are encouraged to label their water bottles and use the hands-free fill stations available in the school. Gray added that many students don't drink enough water, and he believes that personal water bottles will encourage students to drink more water throughout the day.

Gray said his students were excited to receive their own water bottles.

"They were super excited," Gray said. "And I'll just be honest with you: it's reality, it's the only way some of our students would have gotten a water bottle, they don't have that resource at home. So, they were super pumped. It's theirs, and they're all the same, which is unity."

In addition to encouraging students to use their personal water bottles during covid-19, both schools practice social distancing, recommend masks and perform extra cleaning daily.

First Community Bank also donated teacher planners to all district teachers at the start of the school year, further offering their support for the McDonald County R-1 School District.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Jill Buske, second from left, and McDonald County R-1 staff pose with teacher planners that First Community Bank supplied each teacher in the district.