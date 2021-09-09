Sections
Country legend George Strait sets March concert date at Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:45 a.m.
Country singer George Strait will perform March 18 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Country music legend George Strait will perform in a concert being billed as “Strait to the Natural State,” at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $79-$229 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the arena box office and at TicketMaster.com, according to a news release from the arena. There is an eight-ticket limit.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets early, Friday-Thursday, Sept. 10-16.

Strait has had 60 chart-topping singles — more than any other performer in any genre — during his 30-plus-year career, with 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley, according to the release.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

