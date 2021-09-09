Court orders review of decision to overturn firing Little Rock officer Charles Starks

A Pulaski County circuit judge must rethink his decision to reinstate Charles Starks, the Little Rock police officer fired after fatally shooting a car-theft suspect, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Starks was fired by Police Chief Keith Humphrey for violating police-safety rules during the February 2019 fatal encounter with 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, a Little Rock father of five. To fire Starks, Humphrey overruled Starks' supervisors who recommended that he be disciplined but remain on the force.

Starks appealed his termination to Pulaski County Circuit Court, where Judge Tim Fox came to the same conclusion as the police chief, that Starks had violated police rules that require officers to get out of the way of oncoming vehicles if standing their ground would require them to shoot.

While agreeing that Starks had broken safety protocols, Fox ruled that termination was too severe and ordered the Police Department to rehire him, with sanctions that included withholding a month of his pay and reducing him to rookie status and salary.

Starks later quit the force, claiming in a lawsuit against the city that the chief and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had deliberately made his return to work difficult to drive him out of the department.

But in a six-page ruling Wednesday, appeals judge Stephanie Potter Barrett found that Fox had taken the wrong approach in deciding whether Starks should get his job back.

The ruling, endorsed by fellow appeals judges Bart Virden and Larry Vaught, ordered Fox to start proceedings from scratch to decide whether Starks intentionally violated the safety rule.

City officials declined to comment on the ruling.

"The city has a policy of not commenting on pending or ongoing litigation," city communications director Stephanie Jackson said.

Starks' attorney Robert Newcomb said his client did not deliberately break procedure but was following his police training by trying to take cover behind his squad car because Blackshire tried to run him over.

"Starks didn't put himself in front of the car voluntarily," Newcomb said. "He was going to safety."

Fox had evaluated Starks' actions leading up to Starks' killing of Blackshire under the standard of how a reasonable police officer would be expected to perform in the same situation.

But that standard applies only when the court is called on to evaluate the use of deadly force by police, and Starks was fired for putting himself in the path of a moving car, Barrett stated. Starks was not fired because he killed Blackshire, her ruling noted.

Prosecutors found no criminal wrongdoing by Starks, while the police internal investigation cleared him of violating use-of-force procedures. Since Starks' decision to shoot was not an issue in his firing, Fox's ruling should have been based on whether Starks "voluntarily" violated officer-safety protocols, the appeals court ruling states.

That's the standard that the six-member Little Rock Civil Service Commission applied when members upheld the decision 5-1 to fire Starks, the appeals ruling states.

"Officer Starks voluntarily placed himself in the path of the vehicle that had turned slowly in his direction. He continued to use deadly force by firing his weapon after moving himself to the front of the vehicle further endangering himself and the passenger in the car," commission chairman Jeff Hildebrand wrote in the agency findings.

"Officer Starks could have avoided this incident by moving in another direction and out of the path of the vehicle. His explanation as to why he could not move the other direction is not credible. Choosing to move himself into an area with a known mode of danger as opposed to moving to an area where a potential mode of danger [exists] is not reasonable," the findings say.

In Fox's analysis, the judge divided the incident -- captured on video and described by investigators as lasting about two minutes -- into two sections, the non-emergency part that occurred when Starks arrived at the scene, and the emergency portion, which began once Starks got out of his car to confront Blackshire, who was behind the wheel of an idling car. Fox found that Starks had violated the rule during the non-emergency portion but not during the emergency part.

Fox found no fault with Starks' actions once he got out of his squad car. But the judge stated that "a number of Starks' [prior] non-emergency decisions fall below the threshold of a reasonable certified law enforcement officer."

Fox described two "illogical" decisions by Starks before he encountered Blackshire that resulted in Starks violating police procedure: parking his squad car in a manner that required him to cross in front of Blackshire's car to confront the driver, but not parking the squad car in a way that would have kept Blackshire from driving away.

The judge noted the serious consequences, particularly Blackshire's death, that resulted from Starks' decision to confront him. Blackshire's passenger could have been killed or wounded, as could have anyone in the immediate area, when Starks started shooting, the judge noted. The officers racing to assist Starks could have been hurt or killed, he wrote. The death of one person is serious, Fox said, but the outcome of the confrontation could have been even worse.

The police-safety rule, found in police General Order 3, states, "Officers will not voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where Deadly Force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

The day of the shooting, Starks was on patrol and was dispatched to track down a stolen car that police had seen driving near the McDonald's at West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road in west Little Rock.

Blackshire, a felon awaiting trial on drug charges, pulled into a parking lot at 7305 Kanis Road and had backed into a parking space. Starks parked his squad car in front of the Blackshire vehicle, partially blocking it, but allowing room for the vehicle to get by, according to the official court version of the encounter.

As shown on the video, Starks got out of his car and walked in front of the Blackshire vehicle, gun drawn, to get to the driver's-side door. Starks then ordered Blackshire to show his hands, roll down the window and get out of the vehicle. Starks testified that he saw Blackshire put the car in gear and reach down toward something Starks could not see, but that he believed was a gun.

Continuing to order Blackshire out of the vehicle, Starks then walked backward to the vehicle's front driver door panel as Blackshire, attempting to flee, turned his vehicle to avoid hitting the police car. Blackshire clipped Starks with the car, seriously injuring the officer's right knee and causing him to stumble backward. Starks fired three or four rounds at the driver as the car paused briefly before moving forward.

Starks then moved toward his squad car, directly in front of the Blackshire vehicle. Starks told authorities that he was trying to take cover behind his patrol car. When the Blackshire vehicle rolled forward, Starks ended up on the hood, where he fired 10 to 11 more shots at Blackshire. The woman riding with Blackshire was unharmed. Police found a stolen gun in the car.

Starks maintains that Blackshire was deliberately trying to kill him, with his lawyers saying that only one-fourth of a second passed between the first time and the second time the officer was hit by Blackshire's vehicle.

Blackshire's family says he had borrowed the car about an hour before he was killed and had no idea it was stolen. They are suing Starks and the city in federal court.