Covid-19 cases fall in Arkansas schools after Labor Day

Public school cases of covid-19 in Arkansas have fallen by 21% so far this week, despite concerns voiced by health experts that the Labor Day holiday could fuel a spike in cases.

But a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health said that not enough time has passed since Monday to suss out the effects of a holiday known as a time for traveling and get-togethers.

"It’s too soon to know about the influence of Labor Day on case numbers. It will likely take several more days to see anything if there is a spike to be seen," Danyelle McNeill, a Health Department spokeswoman, said in an email.

Active coronavirus infections in public schools dipped to 3,804 as of Thursday, falling from 4,833 cases listed Monday, according to state Health Department reports.

The statewide total remains above peaks seen this past winter.

The latest total, however, shows a significant decline in school cases statewide for the first time since most students went back to school in the week of Aug. 16.

Among school districts with the highest numbers of active cases, most also saw declines.

The Cabot School District led all others with 130 active cases, down from 173 reported Monday.

A total of 14 districts as of Thursday had 50 or more active cases of covid-19 among students and staff, down from 19 as of Monday, according to Health Department data.