Deputies say man slain south of LR

The Pulaski County sheriff's office was investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Ivy Chapel Road south of Little Rock late Wednesday night, office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Authorities were called to the rural area about 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a man had been shot, Burk said. He said the man later died at the scene.

"We are still trying to piece it together," Burk said Wednesday night. "We don't have a lot of details at this time."

Deputies were canvassing the neighborhood and gathering information about 9 p.m., he said.

Victim details, such as age and identity, were not available late Wednesday.