Employee covid-test policy well-intentioned, but potentially unmanageable, Fayetteville health board says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Requiring city employees to get tested weekly for covid-19 or allowing them to voluntarily provide proof of vaccination to opt out may make good public health sense but presents logistical difficulty, the city's Board of Health discussed Wednesday.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan asked the board of mostly physicians and health care administrators for advice on a policy the City Council asked he explore. The council the night before asked Jordan to look into requiring city employees get tested for covid-19 weekly. To opt out of testing, employees could provide a card showing full vaccination.

Jordan said if he were to adopt such a policy, he would want employees to stay on the clock while getting tested so they don't miss any compensation. Additionally, testing should happen where the employee works, he said. The city also would cover the cost of the tests.

"I think everybody wants something that will benefit the employees the most as far as protection," Jordan said. "I think that's the goal, but how we get there, we'll be working on that."

Board members threw out a few ideas. The testing policy could be lifted once 85% of employees are vaccinated, for instance. Someone who gets covid-19 could be excluded from the testing requirement for at least 90 days. Pooling test samples for processing could be less expensive than processing each individual sample. In that instance, another round of testing would be required to find the positive individual.

The city has about 800 employees. Human Resources Director Missy Cole estimated about 64% may be fully vaccinated, although city officials have said estimates are based on voluntary self-reporting from an incentive program that ended in June.

It's one thing for a private company that has its employees in one building that can use an office to administer weekly tests, said Board Member Huda Sharaf, director of the Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas. It's a whole other challenge for a city with employees spread all over town at all hours of the day to implement such a policy, she said.

"I don't know, logistically, how this is going to work," Sharaf said. "I'm just being honest."

The city would need to contract with a third party to administer the tests, the board agreed. Jordan said he had an initial cost estimate of $164,000 monthly to pay for testing, but board members agreed that estimate sounded too high. Jordan said he would explore testing options.

Board Chairman Hershey Garner pointed out the city would only need about 150 more employees fully vaccinated to reach 85%, which could serve as motivation to end the program.

City Attorney Kit Williams said the city needs to be careful when tying vaccination to the policy. State law prohibits public institutions such as municipalities and universities from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Another state law prevents employees from having to furnish a vaccine card to their employer. The policy would be to require free testing, and employees could voluntarily provide proof of vaccination to opt out of the testing requirement, he said.

Garner said he would prefer the city err on the side of making the right public health decision. However, if the city can't pull off the policy, the intention won't matter, he said.

"The testing, it sounds like to me, is a moot point, just due to the logistics of it," Garner said. "No matter how sound the public health policy position is."

Williams said it will be Jordan's decision to come up with a policy. It might be that only certain departments with employees working in a centralized location indoors would be tested, he said.

"I wouldn't give up yet," Williams said.