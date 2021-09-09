Forum to hear ideas for parks set

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Convention Center. The department will gather feedback on how to improve parks and recreational facilities, according to a news release.

The listening panel will include members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the City Council and the mayor.

Residents are invited to attend and discuss the type of parks, children's initiatives, sports programs, fun activities and green spaces they would like to see.

This forum is part of efforts to improve the quality of life and involve residents in planning endeavors.

"We know that residents want more things to do," Mayor Shirley Washington said. "There have been multiple discussions on building a Go-Kart track, a drag racing strip, overhauling our golf course, beefing up our sports programs, utilizing our waterways and more. So, a vision is being developed to build upon the improvements of the past few years. And we want residents to be part of that process."

Families and children are encouraged to attend and offer their thoughts as the city seeks community involvement for programs to transform the lives of young people.