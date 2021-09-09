Get to know: 2024 WR target Parker Livingston

Sophomore receiver Parker Livingstone will be making his second visit to Fayetteville in two months when he attends the Razorbacks’ game against Texas on Saturday.
He received an offer from Arkansas during a July 25 visit to Fayetteville. His great grandfather, A.B. Bradley, lettered for Arkansas basketball in 1942-43 before being drafted into World War II. His grandmother’s uncle played football for the Razorbacks in the 1940s.
Livingstone, 6-4, 185 pounds, also has offers from Tennessee and Pittsburgh.
Nickname: P-Livy
City/school: Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy)
Bench press: 200 pounds
Squat: 315 pounds
Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: A great person and a great coach
Number years of playing football: 9
Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring touchdowns
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would be a country singer
I’m happiest when I: Play on Friday nights
My mom is always on me to do: My homework
Favorite NFL player: Michael Irvin
Favorite music: Country
Must-watch TV show: Stranger Things
How would you spend $1 million: On my family
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading
My two pet peeves are: Not getting stuff done and people out-working me
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Elon Musk
My hidden talent is: Video games
Favorite fast food chain: Whataburger after football games
I will never ever eat: Raw meat
Favorite junk food: Cookies
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fried food at a fair
Dream date: Margot Robbie
I’m terrified of: Snakes and spiders
Hobbies: Playing sports and hanging with friends
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model and why: My dad, because he teaches me how to be a better man every day
Three words to describe me: Funny, nice, athletic
People would be surprised: I’m a wizard in history