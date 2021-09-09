Get to know: 2024 WR target Parker Livingston

Sophomore receiver Parker Livingstone will be making his second visit to Fayetteville in two months when he attends the Razorbacks’ game against Texas on Saturday.

He received an offer from Arkansas during a July 25 visit to Fayetteville. His great grandfather, A.B. Bradley, lettered for Arkansas basketball in 1942-43 before being drafted into World War II. His grandmother’s uncle played football for the Razorbacks in the 1940s.

Livingstone, 6-4, 185 pounds, also has offers from Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Nickname: P-Livy

City/school: Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy)

Bench press: 200 pounds

Squat: 315 pounds

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: A great person and a great coach

Number years of playing football: 9

Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring touchdowns

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would be a country singer

I’m happiest when I: Play on Friday nights

My mom is always on me to do: My homework

Favorite NFL player: Michael Irvin

Favorite music: Country

Must-watch TV show: Stranger Things

How would you spend $1 million: On my family

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading

My two pet peeves are: Not getting stuff done and people out-working me

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Elon Musk

My hidden talent is: Video games

Favorite fast food chain: Whataburger after football games

I will never ever eat: Raw meat

Favorite junk food: Cookies

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fried food at a fair

Dream date: Margot Robbie

I’m terrified of: Snakes and spiders

Hobbies: Playing sports and hanging with friends

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model and why: My dad, because he teaches me how to be a better man every day

Three words to describe me: Funny, nice, athletic

People would be surprised: I’m a wizard in history