NATIONAL LEAGUE

Giants first to 90 wins, increase lead in NL West

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:39 a.m.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee, left, congratuates right fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. The Giants won 7-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER -- LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBI during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth in a row and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They now hold a two-game lead in the National League West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wednesday's rally capped a three-game sweep of Colorado and was the last of 16 consecutive days of baseball. San Francisco went 10-6 in a schedule that included a 4-6 mark against postseason hopefuls Atlanta, Milwaukee and the Dodgers.

"We did a nice job through a very difficult stretch of games and some point we'll look back and really recognize what a grind that was," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estevez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two consecutive singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

"He's had so many big hits for us this year," Crawford said of Wade. "Down to our last strike a couple of times and then so many tiebreaker, go-ahead base hits for us. He's been a huge for us."

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

CARDINALS 5, DODGERS 4 Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping St. Louis top Los Angeles. Tyler O'Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

BREWERS 4, PHILLIES 3 Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and Milwaukee topped Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 2 Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Washington defeated Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, METS 1 (10) Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave Miami a victory over New York.

CUBS 4, REDS 1 (10) Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Chicago a win over Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0 Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping Minnesota beat Cleveland. Ryan retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run and Toronto defeated New York.

RED SOX 2, RAYS 1 Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as Boston beat Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Matt Chapman homered and Frankie Montas pitched seven solid innings as Oakland defeated Chicago.

MARINERS 8, ASTROS 5 Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking two-run single for Seattle with two outs in the ninth inning, and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run home run in a victory over Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, ANGELS 5 Yu Darvish threw six strong innings for San Diego, and Adam Frazier had two hits and three RBI during the Padres' eight-run second inning in a win over Los Angeles.

RANGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three runs and Texas matched a season high with its fourth consecutive win by beating Arizona.

TIGERS 5, PIRATES 1 Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and Detroit avoided a sweep by beating Pittsburgh.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Miami 2, NY Mets 1 (10)

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1 (10)

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, LA Dodgers 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, NY Yankees 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 8, LA Angels 5

