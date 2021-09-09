Giants first to 90 wins, increase lead in NL West

DENVER -- LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBI during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth in a row and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They now hold a two-game lead in the National League West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wednesday's rally capped a three-game sweep of Colorado and was the last of 16 consecutive days of baseball. San Francisco went 10-6 in a schedule that included a 4-6 mark against postseason hopefuls Atlanta, Milwaukee and the Dodgers.

"We did a nice job through a very difficult stretch of games and some point we'll look back and really recognize what a grind that was," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estevez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two consecutive singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

"He's had so many big hits for us this year," Crawford said of Wade. "Down to our last strike a couple of times and then so many tiebreaker, go-ahead base hits for us. He's been a huge for us."

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

CARDINALS 5, DODGERS 4 Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping St. Louis top Los Angeles. Tyler O'Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

BREWERS 4, PHILLIES 3 Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and Milwaukee topped Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 2 Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Washington defeated Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, METS 1 (10) Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a game-winning single off the center-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave Miami a victory over New York.

CUBS 4, REDS 1 (10) Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Chicago a win over Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0 Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping Minnesota beat Cleveland. Ryan retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run and Toronto defeated New York.

RED SOX 2, RAYS 1 Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as Boston beat Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Matt Chapman homered and Frankie Montas pitched seven solid innings as Oakland defeated Chicago.

MARINERS 8, ASTROS 5 Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking two-run single for Seattle with two outs in the ninth inning, and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run home run in a victory over Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, ANGELS 5 Yu Darvish threw six strong innings for San Diego, and Adam Frazier had two hits and three RBI during the Padres' eight-run second inning in a win over Los Angeles.

RANGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three runs and Texas matched a season high with its fourth consecutive win by beating Arizona.

TIGERS 5, PIRATES 1 Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and Detroit avoided a sweep by beating Pittsburgh.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Miami 2, NY Mets 1 (10)

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1 (10)

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, LA Dodgers 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, NY Yankees 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 8, LA Angels 5